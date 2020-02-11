Transcript for Texas turning into a battleground state as polls show candidates in a tight race

Texas could be a battleground state this year with 38 electoral votes at stake it could be a make or break for either candidate and the latest polls show trump. With only a slight lead there are so could Biden turn Texas blue. Marcus Moore joins me now from Dallas with more on this good morning mark as Xena Texas. Has had a remarkable early voter turnout so what could that mean for the election results. Yeah hey Diane absolutely remarkable arming them more than nine and a half million people cast ballots during the early voting period. And that's more than the entire vote. From 2016. It gives you a sense of how energize people are. And also perhaps a sign of overall what is ahead Democrats. That believe. That because there have been so many people early voting that that is good for them you heard Rick Klein alluding to the fact that. How we anticipate that tomorrow Election Day we'll be a good day for Donald Trump has his voters head to the polls and so that is the hope. When you talk to either side here but it is important to point out Diane that we we simply don't know. Law Howell those nine and a half million people voted but certainly a lot of people will be watching tomorrow to see. But exactly what it means and no doubt. This race. Is a close one in a state that historically has always been. At least for the past four decades a Republican. Stronghold. So for the polls to show that this is a tight race and when you average them out. Marva 530 web site that president trump is only leading by one point. That really get your attention. It sure does and at Texas is facing some challenges to some of those early votes what's the latest on the. Yes cup result and we've got more than a 100000. Votes that Republicans here in Texas are warning that judge. To throw out because those ballots were cast. I drive through polling locations in Harris County Houston area. And Harris County is largely democratic counting. How the Republicans are arguing that it. They were at a I look. And violate. A state law all sold later on this morning Diane. A federal judge is expected to hear arguments on this and gave. That judge does go out the votes. That would mean that all of those voters more than 120000. Nearly 127000. Would have to go back to the polls and I and it's important to point out that the to the Texas Supreme Court. Has already ruled on this matter. And they have dismissed. They that the complaint filed a by the Republicans and. Courts already becoming a vital part of this election mark is what are both campaigns doing at this point. The with its final push wanted to go what did you may try to win over voters there. Great question Diane especially in the state of Texas then again we're talking about it say it it's a toss up. The Republicans they are confident though they save it but in the end president trump will win this state. And that their ground game has been robust. And that it will prove successful on election night but on the democratic side has been a bit of a new strategy for the first time. Susan Bill Clinton ran for president a night in 1992. But Democrats have sent. Their campaign to Texas in the final stretch that's what we saw senator copilot Harris. Making a number of stops. In pay in Texas Fort Worth also McCallum down on the Rio Grande Valley. And also the Houston area trying to energize their voters and get them to go to the polls have also been running television ads. And really putting Texas up on the map in terms of it being. A battleground state during this election unit Marcus Moore in Dallas Texas thanks Marcus.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.