Tim Cook invokes Parkland students and #MeToo in speech at Duke University graduation

Apple CEO Tim Cook invokes the examples of the Parkland High School students and women in the #MeToo movement as examples of "fearlessness" in commencement speech at Duke University.
1:02 | 05/13/18

