Time-lapse video captures stunning sunrise in Hawaii

More
The video was recorded from an overlook at Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii.
0:21 | 01/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Time-lapse video captures stunning sunrise in Hawaii
A are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"The video was recorded from an overlook at Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75458848","title":"Time-lapse video captures stunning sunrise in Hawaii ","url":"/US/video/time-lapse-video-captures-stunning-sunrise-hawaii-75458848"}