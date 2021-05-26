Transcript for During his training, Mike Tyson faces controversy in personal life: Part 4

We've been traded float. All this time now it's time you get experience on you don't. The two things that we told toward cultural. You lose it's always should become a good fighter you gonna travel. Do this to the world. When this time of the to our friends. Justice. Can we please don't. We're. Like. Before the fight and he felt scared you felt nervous he started saying final women they will likely. I just read minds that much this will we until. And we didn't give an additional four we all gonna ride it. Puzzle committee shall fight club. Sam thanks live. I like the tigers. Okay. I was proud. Of what we did I want it comes to be proud. Okay. Okay. Our folks like that he would work and I went a lot of big battle. This thing quote main street and Tesco this. Welcome all ten. Dismiss built up over the years this myth of costs in the kid. After motto is more than a manager champion. Is a saver of soul. Many of us myself included and I plead guilty swallow the costs in the Kidd narrative. This is a kid who had a terrible upbringing who was read deemed. By custom motto which in itself is a racist troll. Here's the great white father who was rescued Mike Tyson from the streets and civilize him. Their relationship is much too complicated. To be put into this kind of simple narrative of surrogate father are we words surrogate son deer are. Mutual interest. And their mutual goals. Us was a good trainer EO Michael great BO. He's also an opera so distant so rich did that make him a criminal bush. Also did make him you know. A saint. Don't think that casket was focused solely and Mike being a champion. Heat line at night to have a huge share. You have own role in life didn't wouldn't let him sleep knack. Two while he was on the streets. You're telling me a story about. How Michael ran away once yes knocked on who wants his. School started having problems who girls are wearing blue behavior. I would do as he tries to things you did long cause would fight the way it's who say it was okay. 'cause became the good cop I became the Bangkok. I put about it Jim because started making allowances for remedies you stink human germ. When I wasn't at. They were in act allowances. Mike he needed to be in the jammed. Because if he wasn't in the and cost knew that. And besides who is Jim Morrison whose house was it Porsche child wasn't might Wisconsin's Childs. In effect. The tensions continue to mount and eventually. It led to an incident that caused the break between Mike Tyson and Teddy atlas. I just recently got married iasis laws valid one on was glove in his old friend. And he grabbed her and he moved to choose places along. Doing well it was with family and protective. The way have you and as I knew what I was offensive zone. Hose or kill high gas. He slowly Carmen. We'll just according to a piece crap. Then political and funeral Toulouse head. The total revenue. We will never. Called me anybody wish it away again. And nice did you understand and who is. Doing a little smirk over its fantasy square foot was so it was. Baghdad but insists shouldn't did you know and I saw that. I still regarded ms. Zia. The suns pulled the trigger and at the last second. Pull out of Zia. It's hard to they're following a floor. Grabbed the busiest. That was enough that was it for cuts. Pulling the gun. That was it. Tandy gun. So be it. And and but. When.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.