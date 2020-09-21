Transcript for Tropical Storm Beta stirs high winds and waves off the shore of Texas

Another day of high winds in the west is not helping firefighters there meanwhile along parts of the Gulf Coast. Tropical storm beta is now taking aim at Texas are Mike Gutman is in Galveston where waves already picking up and bringing in dangerous storm surge. Matt good morning. Hey Dan good morning so I'm with Steve all of here in Galveston. And this was failed to try to stop the Gulf of Mexico from. Engulfing the city of Galveston. Which has happened in the past but. You can see there there is win there's not a lot of rain right now that's because they does pretty much had a dying storm. Still a dangerous on a lawyer says something it's pretty praise him to go down these stairs. So this is the sea wall now. The shoreline is normally about fifty yards in that direction but you can see what kind of dorm Serbs there is when I get completely wet just now. You know powerful enough and strong enough to really. Gobble up but tremendous amount of beach line here there's going to be significant erosion we are already seeing. Roads homes that advantage submerged in water. Of course that the biggest concern. From beta is that it's taking the same track pretty much as hurricane Harvey sort of grinding it out the Texas coast. Then moving on its U Houston a little bit. In related it's gonna park itself pretty much over the fourth biggest city in the country for at least a couple of days that means. Up to ten inches may be more of rain and we've all seen how easily Houston floods so that is the major concern right now. Huge population center a pretty significant amount of rain in a short period of time. So the next couple of days are breeze a little bit on tender hooks here. Diane understandable Mac up in force in Galveston Texas they'll get dry Matt.

