Transcript for Tropical Storm Olivia close to making landfall in Hawaii

We're not going to be asking people to evacuate but we will be asking people should they feel the need to evacuate. They have shelter space to grow to as a last resort as you know. The first choice is always to seek shelter. With family members. Our friends in areas where you feel they're safe and for those who don't have homes that feel they need shelter the shelter space and to be available to them to. Particularly for those in low lying areas and again. We've asked our culture I reach folks and nature of their homeless living under bridges and along streams. That they be alerted into the void because we believe that we're going to see significance amount of rainfall. On the ocean safety side we're going to see a lot of impacts on the ocean from the storm the direction it's headed and the velocity of the winds will definitely increase our served. I'm we did see a shark attack. Earlier this week and you. They may not be common knowledge that that was most likely associated with what has been transpiring when we get a lot of rain and runoff into the water. We're flushing a lot of debris and that does straw are sharks into the near shore waters to feed often times there's. Animal carcasses or other debris that they will be feeding on. So it doesn't at a hazard that's out there are so we see brought water advisories coming from our clean water branch. That's part of it so if it's brown don't go in the water. I'm it's not just because her could be something there that could make you sick that if there could be animals there that you don't wanna run and through.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.