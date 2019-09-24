Transcript for Trump addresses Iran tensions at U.N. General Assembly

We begin in mid town new York at the 74 session of the United Nations General Assembly it's a second day where a 193. Nations. Are represented offer up suggestions to improve the state of the world now president trump he was absent from the list of speakers at the major climate change summit. But earlier today he took center stage. To give a speech to take a listen. One of the greatest security threats facing peace loving nations today. Is the repressive. Regime in Iran. The regime's record of death and destruction. Is well known to assault. Not only is Iran the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism. But Iran's leaders are feeling the tragic wars in both Syria and Yemen. At the same time. The regime is squandering the nation's wealth and future in a fanatical quest for nuclear weapons. And the means to deliver the we must never allow this. To happen. To stop Iran's path to nuclear weapons and missiles I withdrew the United States from the terrible Iran. Nuclear deal all nations have a duty to act. No responsible government should subsidize. Iran's blood lust. UN. Majority you're in the room what did you take away from his message today. Yeah at this the very subdued president on this was no bull in the China shop this was no. Little rocket man's speech that we saw from him his first debut here at the UN that made so many headlines. The president here really. Sticking to this script we could see him. Really reading off of that teleprompter it seems even at points he was having a bit of an. Issue with a top robbery seem to be squinting. As he read along Abbott the president very much sticking to the scripted his America first message I he did go after China and Iran. To some degree saying that as long as Iran's behavior continues as it is the US sanctions will remain in place. But this was by no means a big news making speech from president prompt he stuck to the scripts today. So Jordan what else is happening down there today. President has another. Series of bilateral meetings throughout the afternoon and he'll be hosting a diplomatic reception for the other world leaders that are here in the United States which is playing host. Citi's global gathering as we do every year highs still another busy day on tap for president trump. And of course we'll continue to question him and all of those opportunities at about this developing story. At this evolving story on the Ukraine call on the president continues to confirm more and more of this story an icy blast senses making news throughout the whole thing. I read I wanna think Jordan was right there in front of the UN.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.