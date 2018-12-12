Transcript for Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen sentenced to 3 years in prison

All right let's get straight to in a big day for Michael Coe when the former personal attorney and fixer for president trump. In court today to be sentenced I want to go straight to David Wright who's at the courthouse. David what happened inside that courtroom today in what is his state. Kim his fate is 36 months behind bars three years. That's the sentence the judge handed down Michael Cohen had asked for leniency and asked to serve no jail time in fact. Because of his cooperation with the special counsel but the judge agreed with prosecutors that this was as serious as series of crimes to which he pled guilty and so that in the judge's view justified. Serious jail time. It's less than the sentencing guidelines. Would have called for a recognition of the helpful that he provided to the special counsel's office but it is serious sentence and we can expect that he will serve 85%. Of that sentence the majority of the time the federal system does not allow for. Quite the same flexibility as some state systems do and so he will be serving serious jail time. Yes Josephson a substantial term and how did he take this news what was his reaction in time there. He was impassive as the sentence was handed down but at several points. During his own statement. Michael Collins broke down there where it has voice cracked there were tears. Especially. At one point he turned and acknowledged his family. Who were present his mother and father of his children and he he apologized to them for letting them down he also apologize to the American people saying that basically he that got swept up in. In what he was doing in serving Donald Trump and that he made some serious mistakes. And speaking of the president what's at stake for the president and the special counsel investigation after the sentencing. Well that investigation continues we can expect that special counsel. Presumably to be winding. Down his. His investigation. And issuing his full report. Sometime in the next couple of months but we were told inside that courtroom today that Michael Cohen offered wide ranging helped to the special counsel. The special counsel's office I was there to advise the judges well and they said that Cohen in told the truth taking a dig a little bit it seemed that home and a four. Who there's special counsel has been highly critical of for agreeing to cooperate and then not cooperating to the extent that they had hoped. But. The special counsel's investigation continues. Presumably to the information that Michael Cohen provided was of some use to them and will have to wait and see what that what that report entails. Definitely thank you so much they really appreciate you joining us.

