Trump mocks Franken for resigning amid allegations

More
Pres. Trump mocked former Sen. Al Franken for resigning so quickly in the wake of allegations against him.
0:59 | 10/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump mocks Franken for resigning amid allegations
So car and is running against a far left Democrat in his bid to nobody knows what she thinks yes. She was appointed. She took a wacky guys plants like I was. It was wacky. What did he fold up like. Let rank. Then he was gone so. I'm so fence. I don't want to mention. Al Franken is name OK I won't. He is god you is not so fast. It was like Ali did something. Resign a clinically. Wow you got it used the place by somebody that nobody ever heard. Her name is Tina Smith.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58298093,"title":"Trump mocks Franken for resigning amid allegations","duration":"0:59","description":"Pres. Trump mocked former Sen. Al Franken for resigning so quickly in the wake of allegations against him.","url":"/US/video/trump-mocks-franken-resigning-amid-allegations-58298093","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.