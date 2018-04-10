Transcript for Trump mocks Franken for resigning amid allegations

So car and is running against a far left Democrat in his bid to nobody knows what she thinks yes. She was appointed. She took a wacky guys plants like I was. It was wacky. What did he fold up like. Let rank. Then he was gone so. I'm so fence. I don't want to mention. Al Franken is name OK I won't. He is god you is not so fast. It was like Ali did something. Resign a clinically. Wow you got it used the place by somebody that nobody ever heard. Her name is Tina Smith.

