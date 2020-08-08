Transcript for Trump signs 4 coronavirus relief executive orders

Democrats are obstructing all of it therefore I'm taking it executive action we've had it. And we're going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American workers be signing these bills that are very short period of first what is up providing a payroll tax holiday. To Americans earning less then. 100000 dollars per year to few moments I was signed. A directive instructing the Treasury Department to allow employers to defer payment. Of the employee portion of certain payroll taxes. From September 1. And we're actually going to be making debt we just got the word we're just. Getting some word from lot of people wouldn't think would have to do this because we thought the Democrats would be reasonably they've been. I don't only unreasonable they've been ridiculous. So we're gonna make that August 1 most likely it'll be August 1. Will let you know the exact date but we're looking like August for us. So be August 1 through the end of 2000 pointing this will mean bigger paychecks or working families as we were used to produce a vaccine. And eradicate the China virus once and for all. And where are doing very good with the numbers you see it's going down and Arizona very very substantially in rapidly going down in California going down a Texas going to out of Florida. Other areas error. Propping up a little bit. But we're watching them very closely we understand the disease a while watching very closely especially our senior citizens and our. Senior citizens residences. Yvonne victorious in November 3 I planned to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax I'm gonna make them all permanent. Now. Joseph Biden and the Democrats may not want that they don't want that because they're adding three trillion dollars in taxes. So they'll have the option of raising everybody's taxes and taken that away but if I win. I may extend. And terminate. In other words Al extended beyond the end of the year and terminate attacks. And so we'll see what happens Biden. Probably won't be doing that you have to ask him I don't think you know this. What is. Second I'm signing an executive order directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development HHS and CDC. To make sure renters and homeowners can stay in the arms. So I am protecting people from eviction yet you've been here a lot about eviction and the Democrats don't want to do anything having to do with protecting people from eviction and I said let's do that separately. Back to be a totally separate thing from. Passing along money so people can live. And debated even want to protect people from eviction so they would get evicted stopped their fault. That this virus came into our country it's China's Walton came into the world by the way a lot of the people. Lot of the states. That. We're doing the best are having some problems a lot of the states that we weren't thinking inward doing the best are doing very well. You look at some of the countries involve some of the countries that were really standing out as examples are now. Exploding. But they'll get it down they understand it would dealing with a we're dealing with a lot of countries were providing thousands and thousands of ventilator is all over the world right now. We make a lot of influence we've started off with very little or when they can alive. And we have thousands and our stock bubble and making thousands a month. And we're providing many of them thousands and thousands to other countries that would never be able to again. The Department of Housing and Urban Development will also provide financial assistance to struggling ranchers. And homeowners and work with the landlords or lenders to keep Americans. Safely and their home so we don't want. People being evicted. And the bill. The act and I'm signing will. Solve that problem largely hopefully completely fits very action I'm taking today will also provide additional support for Americans. Who are unemployed. Due to the each out of iris. Under the cares act I proudly signed expanded unemployment benefits and to love congressional Democrats have Stonewall. Our efforts to extend this relief. They even opposed measures that would give bonuses to workers. Returning to the job. They were totally opposed to that for this reason I'm taking action to provide an additional. Or an extra 400 dollars per week at expanded benefits 400 dollars K. So that's generous or take care of up people again it wasn't their fault it was China's world. States will be asked to cover Tony 5% of the cost using existing funding. Such as the tens of billions of dollars available to them through the corona virus relief fund. Under this plan states will be able to offer greater benefits if they so choose and the federal government will cover 75% of the cost. So were all set up its 400 dollars for wake. And we're doing that without the Democrats we should have been able to do it very easily Wear them but they want all of these additional things that have nothing to do with helping. People. Fourth and signing a directive providing relief to. Student loan borrowers earlier this year we slash student loan interest rates to zero I don't know people know that goes to press does it ever reported that. Maybe they're watching now. The press as a report a lot of good things that are good for the people and good for the country. Earlier this year we slashed Google owns. Interest rates to 0% and suspended student loan payments and congress. Extended that policy through September 30. Today I am extending this policy through the end of the year and will extend it further than that most likely. Right after. December 1 so when we looked like we're going to be extending that they're paying zero interest. And again not their fault of their college is a closed out and not their fault that there are unable to get what they bargained for. Through these four actions my administration will provide immediate and vital relief to Americans struggling in this difficult time. I will now sign the executive action and then if you what we can ask. A few questions OK Kelly yeah let me do this first and then you can do some questions. Compensation. Other needs assistance program he chooses as his separation related to the her voters to seize. Then we'll. So there's. Very invested in me. This is the payment. Relief doing the Covert nineteen and this is fighting the spread of the cove is nineteen by providing assistance. The relegation homeowners just getting assistance. This is. It's. Deferral payroll tax. Obligations this is your payroll tax obligations which would it was. In discriminating eventually. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.