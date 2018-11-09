Transcript for Trump speaks at 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Also today it's a somber anniversary marks seventeen years since since the September 11. Terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3000 people in. New York City Washington DC and Shanksville Pennsylvania and Shanksville today is where president Donald Trump is his wife lying along there with ham. They were speaking this morning at a ceremony. And I wanna check in now with ABC's capped mountain he's in Washington DC with warm up president had to say at that ceremony they can. Can I get to see my friend that this president fronts a second 9/11 commemoration as commander in chief. Universally be spending the morning near Shanksville Pennsylvania where flight 93 went down as you mentioned. Seventeen years ago to David from join others at a new. Tower of voices memorial to remember the forty passengers. And crew killed on that hijacked plane the president honored them. And recounted their final road moments before the crash. Action as the president has saved the lives of countless Americans and also save the capital from a devastating strike take a listen. On September 11 2001. A band of brave patriots turned the tide. And our nation's enemies and joined the immortal ranks. Of American heroes. At this memorial on this sacred earth. In the field beyond this wall. And in disguise. Above our heads. We remembered. The moment. When America. Fought. Back. The president used that this speech to deliver some strong words against terrorism saying the US will never. Submit to Tierney particular look clear the president and the First Lady they are honoring the lives lost. They toured the memorial site. And that killed us out of Shanksville Pennsylvania you can see the words on that. You can see your words there as the president the First Lady commemorate this a solemn. Dave saying that those lives we are manner and in. An honor for ever there as they walked toward the camera there just a solemn tribute. I came as the app president MR since the second commemoration as commander she. You called it AM monument to American defiance. Still though Kenneth as we now. The president started his morning as he often does by tweeting. And today his tweets aimed at the FBI at former attorney general Eric Holder. The yet. The deal would Jay as well and of course he touched on a possible collision between his campaign and Russia one eyewitness or is back. You're right in half a solemn day of not relevant periods with the president actually started his morning attacking FBI the DOJ the Russian investigation. Tweeting there's no evidence of collusion at the quota commentators. On Fox News on there's one tweet in particular is getting some attention the president mentioned. Fired FBI agent Peter struck who sent those anti trump. Text messages to FBI attorney Lisa page. During the 2016 campaign of investigations were ongoing anti Hillary Clinton's emails the president tweet at new struck eight. Tax reveal media leaks strategy so terrible. And nothing is being done at DOJ or FBI but the world is watching. And they get it completely now instructs attorney responded to ABC news saying quote the term. Media leaks strategy and mr. strokes tax refer to department wide initiative to detect and stop leaks to the media the president. And is that it may brewers. According that's a quote here from Peter sharp's attorney says the president and his enablers are once again battling. I'm found a conspiracy theories to mislead the American people. And a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.