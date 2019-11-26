Trump tells impeachment jokes before pardoning turkey

President Donald Trump made a few impeachment jokes as he continued the 30-year-old tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey.
0:59 | 11/26/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump tells impeachment jokes before pardoning turkey
Thankfully bread and butter have been. Specially raised by the Jackson is to remain calm under any condition. Which will be very important because they've already received subpoenas to appear. It Adam ships basement on Thursday. Through. Hundreds of people. It seems that Democrats are accusing me of being too soft toward Turkey. But bread and butter. I should note that unlike. Previous witnesses you and die have actually met. It's very a usual. Courier news. In any event I expect this pardon will be a very popular one with the media. After all turkeys are closely related to a vultures Saturn over like that line but there is of interest do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

