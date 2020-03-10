Transcript for Trump's physician gives update from Walter Reed

Morning everyone thanks coming. Doctor Sean Conley position of the president. Now this morning elect to start by. First sharing the president and first Stanley First Lady. Extremely grateful for the enormous outpouring of support and prayers that the whole world and a country have in providing insurance. I'd like to thank colonel Andrew bar. All the medical and support staff here Walter Reed for the tireless efforts providing everything and anything the medical team the president and I could be. It's morning the president is doing very well. Behind me are summoned the members of the president's political team. Remind like to introduce. Doctor Sean Dooley pulmonary critical care. Doctor Brian Garibaldi pulmonary critical care. Doctor Robert Browning pulmonary critical care. Doctor Jason Blalock infectious disease. Doctor Wes Campbell infectious disease. Doctor John conscience and seizure of major Kurt Klein army nurse commander mega now you are the navy nurse. Lieutenant Julie on a look at the vote of navy nurse. Lieutenant tell the commander John Shea clinical pharmacist. Cannot present with us or lieutenant Beth Carter lieutenant marring the handbook navy nurses. And doctor Jesse show now director executive medicine program. As reported yesterday consultation with this group. Recommended we bring the president up to Walter Reed. The precautionary measure measure. To provide state of the art monitoring and any care that he may need. Just 72 hours and a diagnosis now. The first week encoded in a particular day seven to ten of the most critical in determining the likely course of this illness. At this time the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made. Thursday he had a mild cough and nasal congestion and fatigue. All of which are now resolving an imprudent. At this time it like to bring a doctor Julie to discuss some of the specifics. The president there. I zero N I good afternoon doctor Sean do is a doctor coming mentioned. Let's start off by mentioning what it won an incredible. How incredibly proud I am of our medical teams someone behind me. In the honor spend to care further the president over his last 24 hours here Walter Reed. He's receiving a standing multi disciplinary care. The state and science four corona virus infection. We are monitoring him very closely cut off for any evidence of complications from the -- virus. Illness or the therapies that we are prescribing to. Make him better. We have moderate is cardiac function. His kidney function similar function all of those are normal. And the president this morning is not on oxygen. Not having difficulty breathing over walking around. The White House medical you know upstairs. He's an exceptionally good spirits and in fact desert completing our multi disciplinary rounds this morning. According to he's left us with was I feel like I can walk out of here today and and that was a very encouraging. Comment from the president. Report although it introduced doctor Garibaldi you'll talk about some of therapeutics and do you plan for. A plan of care for today thank you. Thank you doctor Julian and I'd like to echo the sentiments in the entire team when honor and privileges as soon be part of a small satisfying unit to care for the president. About 48 hours ago the president received. A special embodies therapy directed against the corona virus and we're working very closely with the companies to monitor him. In terms of that outcome. Yesterday evening he received his first dose of ivory render a severe. And our plan is to continue a five day treatment course for Endesa rear. And the big planned for today since he's in such great spirits and doing well as to encourage him to eat or drink to stay hydrated and to be up out of bed. And to be working and doing things things that he needs to do to get well. Now refer doctor Connolly ten. Questions. Thanks right. To coordinate the president's been Jeter free forever 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic. But he's doing great. With that though one other note that should be clear that he's got plenty of work to get done from the chief of staff. He's doing it. Found that that there's a couple questions about the president's health. In the last couple days there. Century. Desolate the last saturation that we had of walking around you is about 96%. Thinking oh he's not received any supplemental he's not on oxygen right now that's right. Did not receive any at all he's he's not needed anybody any this morning today at all that's right TV's. You haven't estimated date when he might be just tax. Well I don't want to put a hard data on that he's doing so well. Immediately within their own course of the illness decent attack and we get really concerned about inflammatory case against him. Given that we provided some of these. Since there is so early and of course a little bit earlier that the most of the patients we know and follow come it's hard to tell. Where he is on that course and so every day were evaluating does he need to be here what does he need and where is he going. Since the probability that they will be supplemental oxygen going forward. I don't want to put any percentage on that but but right now all indicators are that. That he'll remain off of oxygen going forward. Terms of like blood clots pneumonia bacterial infection what do you see in the fifth on that turns out the window that all of them are risks. Associated with the condition. He's receiving all of the the standard of care and beyond. Her routine. International go to protocols. I'm snow on the monitoring for all of that. But at the moment there's no cause for concern. He said he was he's fever every now what was his fever hasn't. I productivity specific numbers betting that he did have a fever. Thursday into Friday and since Friday morning. Non cash it didn't happen here. I'm sorry my grandkids are here on top of the children disappear were saluted differently than the antibodies we're maximizing. All aspects of his chair. Checking. This virus you know multi pronged approach. As president for. I didn't hold anything back. If there was any possibility that it would add value to his care and expedite his return. Undetected what treating. David Patten that president lasting negative test I'm not gonna get until that testing going back. But but he handles seventeen. Routinely are tested. Confidence. Here's what is he being critical bird present everything. The case and that doctor. This is same as any hospital pass. We an area that's cleavage YouTube culture equipment on. And then beyond that everybody is fully jammed up masks gloves and com for protecting ourselves and him. As a recipient got a street has been a sign of and lung damage whatsoever we are we're following all of that we utility ultra sounds particularly love and work the team's checking all of the president anytime. I could go into specifics of what the findings of any one thing. Has he ever. They not suffered a lot. Right now he is not honest I don't you can't say much about but should we read into the second infantry yesterday and today he was not on us that he has not been on a very good news coverage. Friends he's not an oxygen right now at about six hours man they consider that the Bible conducted for the president we've discussed it he asked about it he's not only now. And enact what symptoms has not experienced difficulty breathing. No yeah he has not never did fuel clause it defeat her more than anything he's still run down. Paneling contact tracing a that the White House are CBC news the White House. Wales medical unit conjunction with. Collaboration CDC and local state health department's burn for conducting all contractors who perceives you got us. I'm of the positive guidance. At that Phil Allard. Yet so Thursday after news. Following. Following the news of close contact is when we do repeated testing. Com and given kind of clinical indications that a little bit more concerned and that's when that late that night and now we got beat PCR confirmation. Is there any clarity on how he became infected. Not gonna go into that. As far as his kids zero tomorrow when he became effective. Ready to go into that distributes. Of course excuse. We'll present them after it's yet. We've discussed that right now if she needs all five days. That will likely be the course but he didn't every day we'll review it with the team. His needs your being here hand. As soon as he gets the point where. It's not a requirement he's still need some careful that we provide that downtown at the house. It and then we will transition at that point. It's safe and appropriate tutors in addition to his weight doesn't have any other risk factors that made him more at risk for heart of the severe pain. We'll. Not particularly he's he civil war he's now. Khan and his slightly overweight. Other than that he's very healthy. She cluster illustrate his book for prescription non. He's not an active facility has activity in the days leading up to long hours in the nice stable and can you. Other idols like heart rate blood pressure and temperature. So it is his heart rate is in the 70s80s. As blood pressure has remained wary square has historically been wearing physicals. While Nintendo and blood pieces while he's great he's never touched had no concerns the why would a decision made to transfer its. Present six. Any probably pay doctors found that the prone position as helpful for coveted dividend at an all know we actually she asked about that he did there's data Friday. He's been briefed by task force and also anxious for months and he brought that up you know we were discussing his call. Have a good time is oxygen levels were apparently didn't feel really. Image became a punitive system continues well we consider all options but he's not needed and that is why wasn't the First Lady admitted as well. First he's doing great thanks for asking she has no indication for hospitalization. Since their feet. She's come blessing at home. At a traffic network that many senators thought yeah. Today's an oxygen but video. Today we need any on Thursday and he's listed as saying Saturday. No no there's a note there's enough I have Saturday that's not so now what we're can Thursday no oxygen none of this moment yeah and yesterday with the team. Powell won't we roll here he's not on oxygen. So does the press actually Ben admitted that as a patient T this hospital. The president has the patient DoubleTree national turn. Is beyond me there are. The president oh definitely yeah thank you thank you and OK thank you. There doctor Sean Connolly in the president's medical team there from Walter Reed medical center team pulmonary infections disease specialist. What we heard from the doctor who's a doctor of osteopathic the united osteopathic medicine former navy officer as well as that they're extremely happy. With the president's progress that it would after the cheat and she's gotten. He says the fatiguing coughing or resolving and improving. Said the president's oxygen levels of around 96 are. Normal has not given a date of discharge she had basic reports that the presence that he feels like he could walk out of here today. Story in our doctor knowledge and passion for more on this pitch and was struck out you. I'm wolf first Georgia let's look at the team taking care the president's seven doctors including. We'll be call intensive as these are doctors who have special advanced training in critical care. Often times they are also common allergist or lung specialist. You have several infectious disease physician is an anesthesiologist. A team of five nurses and a clinical pharmacologist. That is what we call us stacks medical team. You heard them talk about the first seven to ten days of cold illness. Being the most critical. He is 72 hours in. Absolutely a good sign that he is not requiring supplemental oxygen right now I do want to dial into some information that they provided about what we called the O two saturation or the oxygen saturation. When he is walking around at 96%. It doesn't really stay at one level if it goes to 9495. That's a little lower than you would expect and not unexpected. With code that nineteen. But we've seen a lot of patients with Kobe that it who have. Lately hello I'm liberal regime that concern was the wind down belligerent 92 were below that some sort of giggled worried. And it ain't exactly so I'm nothing really alarming there what's really important George is the care the president is getting he's gotten both immune therapy with every Jenner on. Antibody cocktail as well as anti viral therapy with friend death severe which is normally a five day course. His doctors are being aggressive. With treating them early on in the course of disease usually we've heard a friend out severe being given to more moderately or severely ill patients. And they are giving it early in his course and you heard. What I thought was the best quote that press conference why he's getting these treatments because he's the president of the united. States right now silly says fever free for 24 hours no date of discharge. From the doctor Jay you mentioned that 72 hour figure. It's it's happening notes that 72 hours we know the test was on. Thursday afternoon which has seen a 48 hours ago or so. They exactly so remember that with any patient George there's always confidentiality. Issues so. That timeline is a little vague. But I do also want to mention that kind of observation. That is being provided at Walter Reed because. Most people can imagine that at the White House they're able to monitor his oxygen saturation they're able to give you intravenous fluids and things of that nature. In a critical care setting. You're typically monitoring he KG or cardiac function on a telemetry unit. They are doing regular blood tests to check his liver and kidney function because some of the drugs he's on particularly Rendell severe can affect kidney and liver function and he is being rounded on by this medical team several times a day. So you heard it's a possibility that some of this treatment need be continued. In the outpatient setting which of course. His outpatient setting is the White House where they have quite a lot of resource is. Other things they're going to be watching for is a risk of blood clots which we know can occur in patients with coal bed. They mentioned he's emulating walking around he may also be on some prophylactic. Blood thinner. The which again is pretty standard now with clothing care. Two more questions that doctors seem to be dancing around whether the president had ever been given oxygen he said he's not getting oxygen right now. He wasn't given oxygen on Thursday in the knees and asked that yesterday said he wasn't given oxygen when the president was with the team. Which was not a yes or no. Yeah I mean let you know to me George that kind of sounded like at some point he very well may have been administered some oxygen but I will tell you that. In either an outpatient setting like the White House for a hospital setting. People get nasal can heal oxygen. Almost when they arrive and walk through the door so. I I certainly wouldn't find that out of the ordinary or an alarming sign if in fact he had gotten some supplemental oxygen. It doesn't really do that much if it's just those little nasal prime but again with a 74 year old man. It it would be pretty standard and would not surprise me at all. Finally doctor mentioned the dangers on the 710 days is the most critical so we're. About what three or four days out from the seven days. Rain and I think we need to remember here George we've only known this virus for nine months and it's showing a lot of mysterious features and a lot of clinical twists and turns. And in medicine. We can only go by the assessment right now and prepare for things down the road in case. They may happen so that anticipation. And that observation period is really important in the clinical realm of medicine. And of course again. The estimates are that as many as 10% or more patients with cook in nineteen. May even suffer that long haul syndrome and have some degree of symptoms lasting weeks or even months. It is way too early to look down the road that far you know is certainly in an in patient hospitalized setting. We're looking at patients basically hour by hour. OK can actually thanks so much as fantasy vague as well our senior White House correspondent she's at Walter Reed great justices CA apparently the president. I got this test out Thursday afternoon we know what we also know about Thursday is it that's what hope picks that morning his clothes they tested positive that morning. And the White House and the president chose to continue to go on to that series of meetings in New Jersey where they have put the fund raiser and a roundtable. After knowing that hope hicks had tested positive and when they knew the president was about to get a test and was symptomatic and some level. It hurts my. Your vehicle traffic is very allowed on this trip but the message here from the doctor today Walter Reed was very much and and you would assume that the president has something to do with this that that it is. As business as usual as much as convenient as possible. There in the hospital the president is still doing work at the president is very well that they are extremely happy with his part respect button used to edit. Right now there is a very alarming thing happening would be circle around president trump and the growing number of positive cases that we are seeing you mentioned hole picks. We just learned that governor nature's former new debit governor Jersey Chris Christie at ABC news contributor has not tested positive. We know that he was in the debate prep with the president we know that he was there. In that Rose Garden event a week ago today where the president announced his pick for the Supreme Court justice for Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement eighty Tony Barrett. We of the big question right now George is whether that event that happened there in the Rose Garden has become. A super spreader of banks we know that Kellyanne Conway overnight announced that she also tested positive she's experiencing mild symptoms. She also was at that event and the list goes on Georgia's two Republican senators one from North Carolina Tom tell us. Another from Utah might leave they also detected on the seventh the results of that and then. The circle that's growing the Republican Party chair she's now tested positive. The campaign manager joins us list just goes on and on and put in addition to a number of journalists. We'll cover this administration's open so there are serious questions this morning about the contact tracing that is happening. And whether this list of names that has not testing positive close to the president are growing as well and aren't we should also reiterate something the doctor said here before. We go that the First Lady has no indication that she needs to be hospitalized at this time having after having tested positive as well. Thank goodness that for that a case to see things from assisting Rachel Scott racial Scott. We're going to be hearing from the president's campaign this afternoon and how they're going to be going forward. We are George were expecting announcement later this afternoon about how they do plan to move forward in light of the presidents diagnosis we know. The vice president Mike Pence is expected to be back on the campaign trail expected to. Touched down in Arizona just one day after the vice presidential debate which is. Still plans are to go but Georgia is one highlight one thing that Cecilia said right now you have a scenario we're not only the president has tested positive. But the RNC chairwoman and also the president's campaign manager George. She it is not over yet but for now the president's doctor says there are extremely happy with his progress no prognosis on when he's going to be leaving. The hospital we're gonna stay on top of the course for now we return your regular programming. This has been a special report from medium.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.