Tug of war over Alaska's Tongass National Forest, called the 'lungs of America'

ABC News' Linsey Davis travels to Tongass National Forest, where conservation advocates and loggers are divided over protecting against climate change and boosting the economy.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live