Transcript for Tulsa community marks 100 years since race massacre

Senior national correspondent Steve those insomnia and Marcus Moore both live in Tulsa as a community there marks. This Centennial of the Tulsa massacre Marcus I know events there have been going non. All weekend what stood out to you so far. Well Diana first and foremost I mean that the amount of people who have who have come here of all walks of life is something that. Do you certainly notice here that that the people. A feel a connection to this and want to learn more and beyond that I think what really that struck me most about what I saw this weekend is the sense that. People who now that they know about the Greenwood massacre. How they feel a sense of responsibility. To share the story and to make sure that other people know what happened here if you toss and. Steve an agreement covering this for months now you've been helped put together documentary on this. How significant is it to have the spotlight on Tulsa in this way. And to have the president coming here today after the story was buried for so long. It's incredibly significant Tom you know we are have a big conversations in this country about. Reconciliation and back down standing in front of a towel or of reconciliation. A monument dedicated to that effort. And reconciliation. On issues. Race. Don't begin in this country until we start speaking the truth. About the issue and so what we're having happen right now is truth teller. People are finally speaking the truth about what happened here a hundred years ago feel who has lost. And aging memories. Bomb and for very different reasons and so to have the president of the United States. Essentially lady is. Megaphone his microphone. To people who are telling the truth here too it's incredibly significant. You know what people hearing this to understand this isn't just a history lesson this isn't something that just happened so long ago. That has gone away the families are still dealing with this as we are talking right now this city is preparing. To dig. Four to search for more bodies people who were never found who never had funerals who were killed in this massacre. Who walked away from their families and never return. There are still families looking to be reunited. With their loved ones that are still present it's a murder investigation. It's a murder mystery and as you said. No one was held accountable for all of this so to have the president here to have been the focus and the into that attention on this story is hugely significant. Because this story is finally being told and that's important. For black Americans and for all Americans to move past this. And Marcus what you heard from members of the community there including from survivors. And survivors descendants. 1201 of the things including what what Steve was just talking about. The fact that this is something. That people want and acknowledged and and how important that is. Com that's one of the things that we have I have heard from people that they won't be the acknowledgment. Com as well as reparations because we talk about the the lives that were lost over those two days in 1921. And the fact that no one as you said head has been brought. To justice there's been no accountability for what happened and I'm earlier this week. I met with the families a brother whose great grandmother. Mary Jones parish. All the typing company in Greenwood and she. She ran for her life. During the massacre. And wrote about it and her great granddaughter found. Bush is re publishing that that book. That her great grandmother wrote but I asked her about the fact that there no one has been brought to justice and I want to listen to what she said in response to that question. It's a terrible like. And I think Dan Tulsa hasn't. To be the crucible with a racket. For full acknowledgment. But many of those that. Can probably be. To have participated. Because without truth as we know from the South Africa means there is no reckless. There's no possibility airspace for reconciliation. And I and we know that did in the aftermath. Of that massacre the impact. Has been felt for generations that's. And then steam where does the investigation. Into this massacre stands. Well there there isn't really much of one in terms of the investigation of murder investigation because most of the nameless faceless racist who were responsible for the execution of this neighborhood for the killing of up to 300 people for the loss of property and neighborhood of two to 300 million dollars most of the people responsible. Four that are no longer alive and in fact there was no one who was charged the only people who were charged. For any crimes were some of the black residents of Greenwood who were wrongly charged with starting awry at. Those charges were later dropped after they die. That's the that's sort of the status of this investigation there a lot of black Americans here and including the families of survivors who would like someone to be charged with murder. But just recently they heard a legal opinion from a former judge who told them that you know you can't really charged. The city of the county with murder the only people who you can charged with murder are long gone and so so there is it really. Too much of an investigation and and that's why. The families here are really underlining this issue up payments to the city's families reparations. Campaign and are making this they paid a very significant issue here in this city. It's a very divisive divisive issue but it's one that the families say needs to be addressed and they'd like the president to address it as well. To address the issue of breast reparations to actually pay these families for the property that they lost that the insurance companies. Never covered to pay them for their losses and for their pain and suffering overall these years. And you know in talking with with some of the survivors. You know they tell us that doesn't even necessarily have to be payments. You know 11 woman who we talked with said that you know they could we could easily use in this neighborhood she says. Com some sort have training center for the young people. Mom behind me across from the other side of this highway is a new history center. That their building. To honor the victims and the survivors and the families and that centers and opened sometime later this year. There are some people here who would tell you that there were. No neighborhood children or our teenagers. Who actually worked on that history center to build it. And that perhaps a good use of the money that was used to bill that would be. To build a training center for of the that the children and teenagers and young people who live in this neighborhood. To give them the kind of skills. That they can use to overcome. Some of the disadvantage is that were the direct result of this massacre as this generational wealth that was lost over time. Affected family after family after family so. You know as far as the investigation there there really isn't much of one right now they're really focusing on trying to find the dead bodies and then I'll and I'll point out one thing to you Diane. The significance. Are finding these bodies is is big in the city because for many many decades it was just a rumor. And it was a rumor that you only heard. Among black families. Because most of Bob white Tulsa either didn't know it happened or didn't believe it was true when they were told it was just so hard to have them. That there were these bodies buried somewhere underneath the city. And last fall earned follow box and can win when they. Did the dig where they found these bodies it confirmed. They confirmed the longstanding rumor that this truly happen and it requires. Putting a name to it talking about it and facing the truth about what happened and that I think is is best. In terms of investigation the murder investigation that some of these families can hope to get at this point. Thank Steve Austin Sami and Marcus Moore at thank you both.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.