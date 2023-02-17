Tyre Nichols: Former police officers enter not guilty pleas

Five former Memphis police officers accused of second-degree murder in connection with the beating that led to Tyre Nichols' death pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

February 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live