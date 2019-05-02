Transcript for Former Uber driver who went on 2016 killing spree sentenced to life in prison

I would notes that us. Number of people. Spoken need outside of court and I've heard now in court the question why. Then steps. Thus the court can see. Is only going to be known human to. Our creator. They can also say. Is that us. You're actions. I'm a zoo has been given an opportunity. To show the world. Words of archbishop Tutu bats. Goodness is stronger than evil. Law is stronger than hate. Lights this stronger than darkness. Life it is stronger than death. And victory is ours because of them who loves us. Support census two homes. One. Go through each of them individually. One. That you Jason Brian Dalton. Be remanded to custody the Michigan department of corrections. And sentenced to proof of life in prison without possibility of parole. This is he served consecutive. To those sentences will be given in hopes to 468. 101214. And sixteen. I would note yet. Early in my tenure as judge. Was given an accurate chris' age was. That our prisons. Are designed before those folks not as I'd be for those folks who are mad. Designed to be for those folks that we are afraid and he clearly fall into that category.

