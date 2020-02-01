Uber driver earns college degree thanks to rider

The passenger, Kevin Esch, paid nearly $700 to Georgia State last summer to release a financial hold that had prevented Latonya Young from attending school for years.
Volley from us this morning a woman in Atlanta drove for Cooper but got a lift from a passenger. Let Tanya yellow it dropped out Georgia State University because a 700 dollar unpaid bill the year ago she mentioned that took passenger have a match. He gave her 150 dollar temple before she could apply that to our college balance Jenna text the debt was paid off by. Edge past forty year now she now has her associates degree in promote justice and that man. Who helped her out attended her graduation is just an incredible moment for ever really all around there.

