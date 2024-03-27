Understanding what led to Baltimore's bridge collapse

Maritime security expert Ian Ralby said following the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, the capabilities and limitations of our shipping infrastructure need to be reevaluated.

March 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live