University officer fatally stabbed, suspect killed

A Cal Poly Pomona Police public security specialist was stabbed to death and the alleged suspect is dead as well after being shot by police on the California campus.
1:21 | 07/02/18

Transcript for University officer fatally stabbed, suspect killed

