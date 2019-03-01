Transcript for Urgent hunt for man who killed child

Now to Houston Texas where in the members of the community there are now wondering. If the shooting of a seven year old girl. May have been racially motivated. She was being driven along with some of her siblings by her mother. And right now there is a manhunt for her killer we get the latest from will car. Good morning Candace is shooting had shattered one family hearing Houston air pleading for answers in the same time some members of this community are questioning if this attack. Was racially motivated. Seven year old jasmine Barnes was in the car with her mom and her three sisters on Sunday around 7 AM in west Houston or mall was taken the family go. Get some coffee when authorities say a man in a red truck pulled up next to their car and started firing shots into that car. Authorities are now describing that suspect as a white male in his forties with that beard he was driving a red pickup truck. With four doors with no license plate. They're now tips pouring in across this city this is a story that is game. National attention celebrities are now tweeting about it there's also now ice. 75000. Dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest a little bit later today were actually. Expecting jasmine. Sisters to come down here to the sheriff's department to give more of a description. Of the suspect exactly what they saw play out. On Sunday at the same time authorities say that they are taking a second look. At a shooting that occurred in this area back in 2017 to see if there's any connection. There they're also hoping to having him on his dad's best suspect that they can put outs in the public a little later today and they say they are working around the clock. To get a killer off the streets. Tennis. Tense situation there in the Houston area are thanks to will karma will get that sketch. Hopefully within the next 24 hours from police there.

