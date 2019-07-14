US Coast Guard airlifts man and dog out of flooded Louisiana neighborhood

Residents of Louisiana felt the full brunt of Tropical Storm Barry's rainfall overnight as they woke to find localized flooding and tens of thousands without power across the state.
1:07 | 07/14/19

Transcript for US Coast Guard airlifts man and dog out of flooded Louisiana neighborhood
Yeah. Yeah.

