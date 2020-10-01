US Navy destroyer ‘aggressively approached’ by Russian ship

More
American and Russian Navy ships narrowly avoided collision in the North Arabian Sea, according to the U.S. Nacy’s Fifth Fleet.
1:44 | 01/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Navy destroyer ‘aggressively approached’ by Russian ship
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:44","description":"American and Russian Navy ships narrowly avoided collision in the North Arabian Sea, according to the U.S. Nacy’s Fifth Fleet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68197855","title":"US Navy destroyer ‘aggressively approached’ by Russian ship","url":"/US/video/us-navy-destroyer-aggressively-approached-russian-ship-68197855"}