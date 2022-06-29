US officials attempt to negotiate prisoner swap for Griner’s release

ABC News contributor and USA Today columnist Christine Brennan discusses Brittney Griner’s case as she is back in Russian Court. The judge is expected to have a ruling by the end of the week.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live