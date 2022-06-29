Uvalde funeral directors: 'Our services are for a lifetime'

Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, a local funeral home in Uvalde, Texas, held 16 funerals for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live