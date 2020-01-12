Vermont firefighters deck out fire truck with Christmas lights

Firefighters are bringing a sprinkling of extra cheer to Vermont residents this holiday season with a fire truck decorated with Christmas lights.
0:40 | 12/01/20

Transcript for Vermont firefighters deck out fire truck with Christmas lights
