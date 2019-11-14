Video shows inside of Oregon school bus involved in crash

More
A school bus driver has been charged with DUI after he allegedly crashed a bus with 10 students on board.
0:52 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows inside of Oregon school bus involved in crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"A school bus driver has been charged with DUI after he allegedly crashed a bus with 10 students on board.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66995072","title":"Video shows inside of Oregon school bus involved in crash","url":"/US/video/video-shows-inside-oregon-school-bus-involved-crash-66995072"}