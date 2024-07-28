Vigils planned across US for Sonya Massey

Activists declared Sunday a national day of mourning for Massey, who was killed in her home by a deputy who was responding to her 911 call to report a possible intruder.

July 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live