Volunteers pitch in to rally support for animals displaced by Camp Fire

More
Jennifer Petruska has started "Camp Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification" to find lost dogs and cats, reports ABC News station KGO.
1:07 | 11/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volunteers pitch in to rally support for animals displaced by Camp Fire
She high. Juliette what just arrived at the Butte county fairgrounds for the trailer full of supplies from Sonoma County for animals big and small. So many animals are in distress running loose and still being rescued from the campfire. Atwood and other volunteers are helping the north valley animal disaster group the same way she and her horses were helped after the north bay while fires. Like coming out there where arbor where. Well another. Jennifer for true skip from Santa Rosa started campfire pet rescue and reunification. To find lost dogs and cats her volunteer is located 700 cats after the tubs fire. Reuniting many would their owners. A new pet it's that look at. Read more. On Sunday ABC 7 NEWS was at Broncos feed store in Sonoma or Barbara how offered for spearheading a donation drive for fire animals the response from viewers was big collecting more than 4000 dollars in supplies so far. Because of your generosity we are able to get a load of feed apt tribute today to help all of the animals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59176900,"title":"Volunteers pitch in to rally support for animals displaced by Camp Fire","duration":"1:07","description":"Jennifer Petruska has started \"Camp Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification\" to find lost dogs and cats, reports ABC News station KGO.","url":"/US/video/volunteers-pitch-rally-support-animals-displaced-camp-fire-59176900","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.