Transcript for Volunteers pitch in to rally support for animals displaced by Camp Fire

She high. Juliette what just arrived at the Butte county fairgrounds for the trailer full of supplies from Sonoma County for animals big and small. So many animals are in distress running loose and still being rescued from the campfire. Atwood and other volunteers are helping the north valley animal disaster group the same way she and her horses were helped after the north bay while fires. Like coming out there where arbor where. Well another. Jennifer for true skip from Santa Rosa started campfire pet rescue and reunification. To find lost dogs and cats her volunteer is located 700 cats after the tubs fire. Reuniting many would their owners. A new pet it's that look at. Read more. On Sunday ABC 7 NEWS was at Broncos feed store in Sonoma or Barbara how offered for spearheading a donation drive for fire animals the response from viewers was big collecting more than 4000 dollars in supplies so far. Because of your generosity we are able to get a load of feed apt tribute today to help all of the animals.

