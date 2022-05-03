Vote on federal abortion rights bill ‘puts everybody on the record’: Senator

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Sen. Jacky Rosen about the uphill battle by Democrats to try to codify Roe v. Wade at the federal level through the Women’s Health Protection Act.

