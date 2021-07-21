Transcript for Wally Funk overcame decades of sexism to become oldest astronaut

Today's blue origin launch of course fulfilled a dream sixteen years in the making 82 year old Wally funk now officially the oldest US ash to ever reach space. Which face a lot of adversity before getting analysts say the look at her story. First six decades 82 year old Wally funk has been waiting for this. Commanding. Wally funk making history today as the oldest person in space. And realizing her dream of becoming an astronaut. The thrill and excitement blasting off into space on Jeff bay Sosa's first baseman flight blue origin. I loved every minute of it I just vision over the longer. Wally Phillips journey into space is a long time coming. She was once denied the opportunity to pursue a perjury are becoming an astronaut. Because she was a woman I didn't say that I never get to go but the Amazon founder of making it up to find surprising her vocal music video to show aired on considering. We open the hatch and you step outside. Bush the first season. I was seeing high that was the best thing ever Africana. In 1961. Already a professional aviation instructor told became the youngest member of the Mercury thirteen. The first group of women to be put through rigorous astronaut training as part of a winning in space program. Designed to determine if women were is capable of handling space travel as men well I had a lot. Train and those who weeks before our in 1960. Not only in America but I went to Russia and I train with the cosmonauts. And not until all about two is three weeks after my training did I was holes. Did I did better than the meant. By the way in still doing better than the men odd that he or she cannot run all of us she's 82 years old Lucy could outrun all of us despite finishing their training funk at the top of your client. It's none of the women would ever flying the program was later canceled. Patrol continued blazing trails for women in flight becoming the first female air safety investigator for the NTSB. The first female inspector for the FAA. Her love this guy is never wane over the years she logged nearly 121000 miles flying hours and taught more than. 3000 people how to fly. That dream always in the forefront. To get to go and to those things. It's everything for Wally that it's it's really so much for all of us in all of us who have dreams to persist. Well eight are. I didn't either I'm. So now the woman who was told she couldn't be an issue not because quote you're girl he couldn't do that. Sign of continuing the life on June. I had a great time I want it all again fast. Can't get enough or Wally funk.

