Transcript for If you're watching, we're coming,' officer said to the 'Snapchat Killer'

It's a first thing that did my simple brain thinks. In the morning us a lasting I think on that night and I know I represented everybody else's dress like me today. If you're watching were common. If you are watching. We are coming. This county of Carol. All that's happened here in all of the sadness associated with this county is unacceptable. In a civilized society.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.