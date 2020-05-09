Transcript for West under heat alerts, possible snowfall in Wyoming, Colorado

Good morning Dan I have been -- a while we're in front yards we snuck back into the neighborhood Woolsey if the neighbors allow us to stay it is a beautiful morning here in in Westchester and really a pretty quiet across parts of the country. The headlines going to be the west the western half of the country where they are just starting to sizzle this is going to be a record setting heat wave look at the peak. Into California nearly the entire state under XX is excessive heat warning. Really star couple of days at least only gets hotter tomorrow temperatures today in Burbank in the valleys there won eleven. Measured in the shade. Crank it up in downtown Los Angeles tomorrow 106. So this is dangerous heat certainly come across much of that including it is in Phoenix to. And on the flip side of things about how we get the middle of the week. The of the east of the Rockies is where were in a sea temperatures fall off the table maybe even see a little bit of snow west of Denver Tuesday Wednesday. And I make track of the Santa Ana winds so we washing map that's check what's happening nationally otherwise it's time now for look. Your local forecast.

