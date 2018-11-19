Transcript for Wildfire destroys Northern California town

We begin out west today where firefighters have their work cut out for them desperately fighting those wildfires and also searching for survivors. The death total is now at nearly eighty people the number of people unaccounted for. Now roughly a thousand ABC's Marcus Moore has the latest on that Marcus. We'll die and good morning for the for the first time in several days it seems like the air that the smoke. From the fire that destroyed this house and so many others in paradise. Seems to be clearing and that is an encouraging news for the people who lost everything here. That there was a one point biko the spoken with sitting around here for several days it was so thick. In the San Francisco area at what point that we searchers said the breathing it in at that time was like smoking. Eleven cigarettes. In one day. So certainly the air quality has been a major concern in the days following the campfire. That continues to burn here in northern California and we have been monitoring the death told that over the weekend skyrocketed to at least 77 people. Killed in the campfire. Alone and then there are about a thousand people still on that list. Of those considered missing or unaccounted for and there's been an urgent effort to five those people and figure out how where they are are they safe. And we have seen that effort playing out at shelters he or the area. As well as at a tent city that popped up if the the Wal-Mart and they have been able to market. Mark off a number of those names but. That process still very much well under way. And so is the if the effort to put out this fire. And go through the rubble to see if indeed there may be people. Who stayed in their homes and passed away and I want to show you what we've seen here in paradise. A town that was pretty much completely wiped off of the map. You saw the home they are what was left of it. And look at this car. That's that's burned out in the in the driveway these flames really. Relentless in how they wore through these communities but with such speed and ferocity that. People did not have a lot of time and just about everything in the path of those flames. Bar. And you see the shell of little what looks like a cat that here metal cabinet that survived but still. Charred and melted and it is a heartbreaking thing to see. And it is also a heart breaking thing to hear the stories of the people. Who have been affected by this the man who lived at this house. Was the way he had gone to work and he heard about the fire. And Hua whose home has been burned. He's at what he was really. Upset about the fact that about three cats that he raise died in this fire he wished he could have been here. Two to save of those animals he also talked about the fact that he lost to number of his friends in in this fired. And that he really doesn't want to come back here Diane he says because this town is a changed forever. They don't even have a place to go have coffee right now as friends and that's very upsetting to him so. This is say an unprecedented tragedy that has unfolded it continues to develop here in northern California. But there is Diane relief on the way. And at that comes in the form of rain. It's expected to rain here pretty heavily a starting late Tuesday into Wednesday that will certainly help firefighters in their battle against the campfire. But it introduces a whole new danger because of all the scorched ground here in this area. A lot of rain res about the worry of mudslides. Diet. That's not one thing it's another Marcus is hard to imagine what these people have been through thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.