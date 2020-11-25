Wildlife overpass helps animals safely migrate

More
From moose to bears, animals of all shapes and sizes are captured on camera crossing a wildlife overpass over Interstate 80 in Utah.
1:08 | 11/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildlife overpass helps animals safely migrate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:08","description":"From moose to bears, animals of all shapes and sizes are captured on camera crossing a wildlife overpass over Interstate 80 in Utah.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74390314","title":"Wildlife overpass helps animals safely migrate","url":"/US/video/wildlife-overpass-helps-animals-safely-migrate-74390314"}