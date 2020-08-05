Wine-o-saurus passes out bottles to community

More
Typically the most feared Cretaceous creature, this T. rex instead is handing out bottles of wine to members of one Cleveland community weekly.
0:13 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wine-o-saurus passes out bottles to community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Typically the most feared Cretaceous creature, this T. rex instead is handing out bottles of wine to members of one Cleveland community weekly.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70569378","title":"Wine-o-saurus passes out bottles to community","url":"/US/video/wine-saurus-passes-bottles-community-70569378"}