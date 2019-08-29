Woman accused of Capital One data breach to face additional charges

Her actions allegedly impacted 106 million customers.
0:13 | 08/29/19

Woman accused of Capital One data breach to face additional charges
The suspect in a massive Capital One data breach is facing more charges they Thompson was indicted on wire and computer fraud charges. She's accused of the hack that affected a 106 million customers and she could face up to 25 years in prison.

