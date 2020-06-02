Woman who helped inmates escape expected to be released from prison

Joyce Mitchell, a former prison worker in New York, served nearly five years after helping two convicted killers escape in 2015.
0:17 | 02/06/20

The woman who pleaded guilty to helping a pair convicted killers escaped but New York prison a 2015 is expected to be released today George Mitchell is a former prison worker she admitted. Helping those inmates escape prompting a weeklong manhunt Mitchell has served nearly five years she was denied parole three tie.

