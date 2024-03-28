Women take over NYC’s Diamond District

In the cutthroat world of selling and buying diamonds and watches in NYC’s Diamond District, Kerri Lavine and Julia Azeroual show us what it’s like making an impact in the male-dominated field.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live