WWII vet gets drive-by parade for 98th birthday

Police and firefighters in Newport, Oregon, marked a World War II veteran’s 98th birthday with a drive-by parade.
1:17 | 11/11/20

Transcript for WWII vet gets drive-by parade for 98th birthday
