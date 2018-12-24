Transcript for 7-year-old boy runs his own toy drive to help families in need

Bankruptcy it will he's not Santa but tree sport has lots of tool is to give away and trying to influence how people. When he was full or Alan black seventeen on a colossal Ilyce tinged client I asked my mom while crying and herbs. Because they are now fair territory when we explained it to him he seemed to have gotten it but he's it went and I do to help she helped her son organize holiday drive. How I. Perth to get back. Friday the first greater sordid toys with his teachers Sunday we visited a Stockbridge drop off site rising Phoenix enrichment program. Actually gay Johnson's the executive director people. Are hurt and now we're days. And it takes a community to step in and say hey I may not know you but I am here for you. Shamus says the nonprofit united food forceful distribute the gives to local families. They're helping write me off family. That lost their home in a fire they only take so they're assisting with that and we hope we look forward to our donations helping that family and other families out as well. We asked the gifted student what he wants to be when he grows up a hot apple world and cruel out rumbles. In fact we'll track and pink the last couple earned her pomp no surprise. This kids at big hearts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.