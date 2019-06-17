Transcript for 8-year-old boy survives shark attack

Eight year old boy is recovering from a shark attack while swimming off the coast of North Carolina authorities say the boy was near bald head island when the shark wrapped them by the leg and left several puncture wounds. His Russian hospital is expected to make a full recovery the tight. And size of the shark is unknown but this is the third shark attack off North Carolina this month in one case a teenager lost her leg. Just three attacks were reported during all of last year in north Carroll.

