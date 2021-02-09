Transcript for New York City subways shut down due to Ida’s flash flooding

Historic flooding is Ida traveled across the northeast parts of new York and New Jersey received up to a foot of rain. As a near C subway system shut down overnight Newark Airport also suspended. All flights ginger z.'s in Passaic, New Jersey with more. A flash flooding feet in the northeast. States of emergency in new York New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Multiple deaths reported at the remnants of item merged with affront to reduce chaos. For the first time in recorded history the National Weather Service issuing a flash flood emergency for all Five Boroughs of New York City. More than seven inches of rain in just a few hours. Western Hemisphere's busiest subway system shut down. Waterfall pouring down station steers train pulling into fun platform submerged. People wading through waist high water. Above ground stranded cars and water rescues everywhere. Chef DNY members rescuing someone who has been trapped in that Jeep for now well over an hour. Our New York station WABC right there as a man was finally brought to safety ending cleans a partial building collapsed at least ten people killed. And at Newark Airport in New Jersey bill wettest day ever recorded. Flooding taking over back it's clean terminals hundreds of flights canceled. Passaic, New Jersey mayor Hector Laura. ED during the storm for people to stay inside you have to many here you with a flooding has got console back. Arms are so popular iPod. The quarter we cannot we really boggles. The same system and torturing southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania earlier in the evening with at least six tornadoes. Cadet corps. Nearly 25 homes and market held a total loss others shredded C branches start get carried by the wind past my house that the chair on our front porch got flipped. And he is it was nuts. An abortion Pennsylvania at the storm uprooting trees tipping semis and an Allegheny County 41 people mostly students in this bus. Rescued. Experts attributing the frequency of these extreme rainfall events to human caused climate change. In reality what was once a hundred year flow the flood that had a 1% chance happy you're here. Isn't the hundred year flood and anymore. And ginger Z joins me live now from Passaic, New Jersey and ginger what's it like there right now. Well the water is gone latency is stranded vehicle there behind me there's mud from the river which is easily two blocks that way. And then this vehicle show you how high the water was as a water line in a couple of little sticks that will likely debris left us there are so waste. High water have been talking of people around here they said that the water was higher overnight then it was in sandy. There are two people still missing here in Passaic thought to of washed away in the river at least one person dead. We're seeing degree fill the streets and it's going to be a big day of people cleaning up not just their basements and first floors. But getting the roads near the vehicles the roads so many of them still closed this morning is really one of those moments Diane where you say okay. This was so extreme worse than we've ever seen what's next and ginger and. The fact that the waters all gone that shows how quickly it comes and it goes we have footage coming in now live. From Connecticut where the water is still there and rescues are under way. It's how dangerous is a situation like this particularly well we had this combination last night. Of the tornado warnings and the flash flood warnings. Right so we've got. Flash flood emergency was issued a flash flood emergency is different than just the regular flash flood warning which by the way is that is deadly enough right I always say when they're the flash flood warning. Don't go in your car more than half the deaths in flash flooding happened. In vehicles still a flash flood emergency was what made this. Unique and unique because the National Weather Service in New York issued for the Five Boroughs of New York for the first time. Issued for exceedingly rare situations. Severe threat to human life just like we saw last night with catastrophic damage. The most unfortunate part is we see that rainfall but more than eight inches across this large swat. Three to five inches per hour rainfall rates the part that bothers me the most is we've been talking about I'd as remnants hitting this front. Causing severe flash flooding for days in the last 24 hours the warnings were there the communication. Obviously. Did not get through and that's the part we need to work on I'm tough love sustainability. And finding a way to live in the new planet reality with extreme X. They're looking at but it's now from Philadelphia you can just see that tops of cars these cars are completely. Submerged in water there how long ginger do you think it's gonna take. We're not only the northeast but it but the country. To recover from Hyde is damage from the Gulf Coast all the way up. Well the video that you were just seeing as this goats Google river in Philadelphia the mayor there are asking people who live in flood zones. To staying in place because the rain been gone for hours but the river has been rising it should crest. Any moment is that a crest close to record stage they are seeing significant flooding even after the water pulls away so we won't know the extensive damage. From my desk for a few days but we already son millions and millions of dollars in damage I was 36 hours ago I was still in New Orleans. And still seeing all of the collapsed buildings and then the water still standing in some of those parishes so many parts of this country now feeling. Exactly. How the rest I guess that brings us together and some sick way even when you look at the fires in those extremes in all the people out of their homes this morning himself but south. It's it's amazing to see the broad impact this storm has had to Jersey in Passaic, New Jersey ginger thank you.

