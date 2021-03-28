Transcript for New York lawmakers agree on language of marijuana legalization bill

Governor Cuomo love reached a deal overnight with state lawmakers to legalizing recreational marijuana here in New York City at City Hall bit of Lazio's says. He is supports that move. Take a look at your screen we have some of the highlights here the bill would. Expunge criminal records for anyone with a previous marijuana conviction they will also allow users to grow their own plans. And Holm and allow people to possess up to three ounces of candidates and Tony Brown's is that candidates concentrate. It passed and signed by the governor of the elite legislation would create the office of Canada's management. Mobil's office says the move could create thirty to 60000 jobs and boost state revenues by 350. Million dollars. This morning we are hearing from both sides of the debate critics like the head of the state PTA. Who are concerned what reducing penalties will look like for children smoking weeds and neared a while ago who supports this. I want to make sure it's done in a way that you know respects the right to localities and really empowers economically to communities that are most hurt by the previous drug laws I think this bill goes a long way I think does more to do after but it goes a long way. No drug dealers sell marijuana to children under you when and why. We. Are already partners on the stump Eric. Make drugs children. I am shocked shocked by. So as you can hear they're there is still some significant opposition the American Medical Association. As well as some police groups also opposed this but with Democrats now in control solid majorities in both houses as well as governor Cuomo's support. This looks more likely than ever to finally pass reporting live here in lower Manhattan endured what would channel seven Eyewitness News.

