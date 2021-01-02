Transcript for The animal whisperer

It's nothing short of a durable four year old Dominic and a new friend caught on camera. His mom Stephanie brown left it's done on the front porch. Here in time we can shockwave. I was like no MI my mind is blamed it doesn't it make it it was it. Dominic the animal whisperer. Wouldn't it is in the gear admits that the same direction and then admitted that didn't they're just instinct. Perhaps it was that. The family was getting ready to hurt and home from a short getaway near their Virginia home that's when Dominic made the discovery. In a woods as mom Stephanie was packing up and what I trips remember I wouldn't back into the kitchen and I was in Canada. Ever curator. At the air rounds. I heard him Connolly wiping his little boots on the Nat. And I inherited a little baby deer and strange turns who's really weird. Thousands of shares on FaceBook and growing. Thanks to Stephanie is quick thinking with their phone I really did I move my eyes all the hands like whipping our low lead into labor Dominik picked the name. What came to mind. A comic book superhero of course tell us. Did you name the class or what. Step means picture has been shared more than 40000. Times someone commented that kids are more connected to their environment that ever adding a beautiful thing happened here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.