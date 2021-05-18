Transcript for Arrest in kidnapping and murder of Dallas 4-year-old

We turn now to a disturbing story from Dallas a boy kidnapped from his bed and found dead in the street we're learning more about the man under arrest in this case. This morning a mysterious tragedy in Dallas. Closer and I hit some of the image itself is divided about Thea hang in and I see a bullet in the and I noticed that in. The child. And three square was jogging when she says she saw four year old cash earnings body in the middle of the street she called police but the boy had already passed away police now arresting this man eighteen year old Darian brown they say surveillance cameras show him breaking into the boy's house kidnapping him out of his crib around 5 AM. Few hours later the boy's body was found less than a mile away he'd been murdered police say with in edged weapon. It slows him commenting. It's hooking minor was asleep. Why he's asleep. Carry him out of my house why he's asleep. Cameron Maury lives in the house where cash was taken he says his mother was taking care of cash who is her ex boyfriend's son. Emphasis whose boy do. He believes the attack was random his mother saying the boy in suspect didn't know each other random yes when I'm I don't know where. For no reason it's not former means now from now from hate now from. Metadata enough to keep back it is nothing as for the suspect a woman identifying herself as Darian Brown's mother tells the Dallas morning news. He has mental health issues and is being framed cash love ones meanwhile are left with many troubling questions first among them. Why who does this before we O'Keefe. What into it to him. Police say cash is biological mother had been looking for him the suspect was arrested for kidnapping and theft but more charges are expected soon.

