Transcript for Former Atlanta cop to face judge today

This Maureen and the former Atlanta police officer who shot Ree shard Brooks is preparing to face the judge. The first you're reduced felony murder of the decision to charge here Rolf with eleven crimes including murder sparking outrage in the police department. With the higher than usual number of officers in Atlanta calling out sick in response. Our job is ugly to start with and now you face the chance. At best being the rest of your life in prison without. The district attorney now stained he will not seek the death penalty. As new questions arise about whether Roth's partner Devin Brosnan will testify against him. Are looking Boller cooperate with any investigators. Tortures sitting out in opposition. I what happened that night. Officer Brosnan is accused of aggravated assaults pop he was released Thursday on 50000 dollars bond. Brosnan appearing on cable TV after posting bail describing the confrontation with Brooks. I thought he's traveling. He's used respectful. RJR's Bethlehem. I'm you know and I thought yeah he seemed like someone who looks actually new trial now what is there to see what I need your permission that he was safe. The officers who both turn themselves in Thursday. Face charges stemming from that shooting at a Wendy's drive through one week ago. Portland exactly that would benefit on some men. The Payer determined Brooks was drunk. But when they tried to put him in handcuffs Brooks refused then eventually wrestled away one of the officer's stun guns when Brooks pointed the teaser at the officer while running away. Officer Rolf opened fire. As Israel out of clothes and Indian. Start resistance borrow Biden as the admired and keep in mind there. Supporters of the officers say the shooting was justified. And accused the city of buck lean under political pressure the Atlanta police foundation a private organization. Is now pain a 500 dollar bonus to every ad man police officer to boost morale. Calling the bonuses at thinking for the officers long hours in recent months. Georgia's governor also sending this message of support. While some much of our attention is a home Eaton had violated their oath. We had failed to express our deepest appreciation. For them many more who hold it every day. So today and every day we say thank you. The bonuses to Greek officers will total more than two million dollars but we're told him no city funds will be used to eight.

