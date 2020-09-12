Transcript for ‘The Bachelorette’ week 8 recap

Yeah possesses the exact level of drama and emotion on ABC's the bachelor the guy that revealing more and more about themselves and nations got some big decisions to make. Here that he tell their cheeks senior bachelor analyst Jack Sheehan Jack do you shelved. Guys this was a this was an unusual episode last night the guys who are aren't revealing more more about themselves. That led to some heavy raw emotion. And so. Or roll that beautiful bachelorette footage. All right let's get to the end of this vantage vs Miller saying everyone makes their case. I want nothing. I love you I think because they're born I don't think he was done. I can last. Dishes get the final word. Cases connected Bennett. Not yet it's time for Bennett to grab a seat in the SUV now know is still on thin ice on. Don't be slamming. Grows ceremonies. One rose left to go here comes the producer there. Three guys answer the door and Spencer. Isn't DeMar. Next up a one on one did put our men then riding scooters and destroying Pena others. That night vision wants Ben to move and I had two failed suicide times. Just imagine themselves my team by the end of the night then gets the rose I am a true that. A group date and time for a lie detector test some of these answers bully raising more. Questions. Adding I never faked orgasm with Neil. Now. Everyone's disappointed no rose on the group date. Peja heads back home. What's he doing here Dennett lays his case on the line you know sometimes you don't realize things until they're gone. There really isn't a moment that I love him dishes gonna need some time to think on this one and sentenced him. Kids count the final kids count the kiss cam stops at dying. So gives Fisher some credit like I said it was the final just cal but she was strong throughout. Next week bit interesting on the show we have the meet the family is not going to be eighty hometown dates for obvious reasons. A debt. Speaking of next week two episodes Monday and Tuesday night which mean. Tuesday and Wednesday morning appearances by the analyst. I'm gonna go rest up maybe grab some issues are fumigation suit on that note. Analysts out through a double those of Jack Yad third site environment we are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.