-
Now Playing: ‘The Bachelorette’ week 7 recap
-
Now Playing: Fallout after Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks out
-
Now Playing: Celebrity chef shares 3 delicious holiday squash recipes
-
Now Playing: Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig dish on their new holiday movie
-
Now Playing: Cyndi Lauper discusses virtual Christmas concert to help homeless LGBTQ youth
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton and Prince William thank medical workers fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Justin Bieber announcing livestream concert for New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Director Christopher Nolan blasts Warner Brothers, HBO Max
-
Now Playing: Corinne Foxx talks her new film, 'Safety'
-
Now Playing: Kelly Rippon, mother of Adam Rippon, talks about her new book, ‘Parent Up’
-
Now Playing: Author Glennon Doyle shares her 2020 book picks
-
Now Playing: Melissa Gilbert opens up about her 'life-altering' spinal surgery
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin's daughter breaks silence on 'Red Table Talk'
-
Now Playing: John Lennon: 40 years later
-
Now Playing: Wishing rapper Nicki Minaj a happy 38th birthday!
-
Now Playing: Figure skater uses her blades to make art on untouched ice high in the mountains
-
Now Playing: Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music Group
-
Now Playing: This young ‘Jingle Jangle’ star steals the show
-
Now Playing: Celebrity hairstylist’s easy DIY holiday looks