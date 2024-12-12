Missing American found alive wandering barefoot in Syria

After seven months in captivity, Travis Timmerman was found wandering barefoot on Monday morning. He's one of thousands freed from prisons since rebel forces ousted the ruthless dictator Bashar Assad.

December 12, 2024

