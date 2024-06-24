Biden campaign marking Dobbs anniversary

On the second anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, The president is hoping to rally support for his campaign, promising to restore access to abortions if he's reelected.

June 24, 2024

